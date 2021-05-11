PM Castex proposes tougher punishment for those who attack police

As the French government prepares to pay tribute to the latest police officer killed in the line of duty, Prime Minister Jean Castex is to propose harsher penalties and rapid justice for those who attack members of the security forces.

Advertising Read more

The prime minister will lead Tuesday’s lunchtime ceremony in the southern city of Avignon to honour officer Eric Masson, killed last week in a shooting apparently related to drug-dealing.

Four people have been arrested in the on-going investigation.

Masson's death followed the latest in a series of attacks targeting members of the French security forces. The repeated incidents have angered police unions and become a political issue ahead of regional elections in June and France's presidential election next year.

Police and local residents protested on Sunday in Avignon, demanding tougher security policies. Police representative unions plan nationwide demonstrations next week.

Prime minister promises 'full support' for police

"To better protect those who protect us, this evening I've made concrete commitments to the representatives of our police officers," Castex tweeted on Monday.

Effectifs et moyens supplémentaires, budget en hausse constante : la sécurité des Français a été, est et demeure la priorité de ce quinquennat.

Pour mieux protéger ceux qui nous protègent, j'ai pris ce soir des engagements concrets devant les représentants de nos policiers. ↴ — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) May 10, 2021

Castex met on Monday with police union leaders in an effort to calm tensions. He promised his “full support” to security officers.

He said the government will propose new legislation strengthening punishment for those who target police or resist arrest. The prime minister has also promised to speed up the legal process for those involved in anti-police attacks, to ensure faster prosecution.

Castex also promised €10million to finance the reinforcement of security at police stations. This, after a police administrative official was killed inside a police station in the Paris suburb of Rambouillet last month in what authorities say was an Islamic extremist attack.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe