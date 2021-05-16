France's top jockey suspended over rape claims

French star jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot is to miss Sunday's French Guineas race after being suspended for three months over rape allegations.

Boudot denies assaulting a 25-year-old female rider at a party on the French Riviera in February. The alleged victim said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.

Another jockey, Pierre Bazire, was also suspended for failing to report the alleged crime. A third unnamed individual was listed as a “witness to the intimidation of a witness”.

Governing body France Galop said that while the two jockeys were presumed innocent until proven otherwise, “the seriousness of the allegations and the fact they brought racing into disrepute” warranted their suspension.

The 28-year-old Boudot is one of Europe's top jockeys, winning the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2019.

He enjoyed a stellar 2020 season, with major wins including the Prix de Diane and two Breeders Cup races – while ending the year with his third Cravache d'Or title as champion jockey.

This is not the first rape claim levelled against Boudot, who is also under investigation for an alleged assault dating back to 2015.

He has denied the charge.

