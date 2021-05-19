'Bold move' as French Interior Minister joins police protest

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will on Wednesday attend a rally where officers will be protesting his own performance as head of police.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin’s was booed Wednesday as he joined a police rally outside the national parliament to demand the government get tougher on those who commit violent acts against police officers.

Advertising Read more

An estimated 35,000 of people, including leaders from across the political spectrum, turned out in Paris two weeks after the murder of a police officer during a drugs operation in Avignon.

Darmanin’s presence at the rally – a first by a minister – is intended to show police he is on their side.

Union leaders behind the protest say police are "angry" and "disgusted" at the death of Eric Masson, a 36-year-old father of two, whose killing is another example, they say, of violence against police that must be met with a "criminal response”.

Masson’s murder shook the police force, which had already been dealt a blow in April following the killing of Stéphanie Monfermé, an administrative officer, at a police station in Rambouillet, outside of Paris.

Le Président de la République s’est engagé à créer 10000 postes de policiers et de gendarmes en plus sur le quinquennat.



👉 L’agglomération parisienne (75, 92, 93 et 94) bénéficiera au total d’un renfort inédit de 1 601 policiers supplémentaires entre 2017 et 2022. pic.twitter.com/CrCk0Wx8zn — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 19, 2021

Political gamble

French media reports described Darmanin’s presence at the rally as both a "bold political move" and a physical risk – given he will be mixed with crowds protesting against his own performance as head of police.

In a tweet an hour before the protest was due to start, Darmanin said France had pledged to create 10,000 additional police and gendarmerie positions over the next five years.

Meanwhile protest organisers are calling on ordinary citizens to turn out in support of police on the steps of the National Assembly Wednesday afternoon.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have also said they will attend, with security emerging as a major campaign theme just weeks out from regional elections.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe