French cafes, cinemas and museums reopen after six-month slumber

A customer is served at a cafe in Paris on May 19, 2021.

It’s a big day for France as restaurant terraces, shops, museums and cinemas reopen – and curfew is pushed back to 9pm – as the country emerged from its extensive Covid-enforced hiatus.

Customers were served their first breakfasts in more than six months as restaurant owners busily set up tables and chairs that spilled onto pavements and onto makeshift platforms on city streets.

President Emmanuel Macron urged people to remain "cautious" and "act collectively" to stay on top of the epidemic as he joined Prime Minister Jean Castex for a coffee at Parisian cafe near the Elysée Palace.

Réouverture: Emmanuel Macron et Jean Castex partagent un café en terrasse pic.twitter.com/KbBqYsNmMh — BFMTV (@BFMTV) May 19, 2021

Closed since 30 October, 2020, restaurants and bars – many of which have been booked out – are allowed to welcome maximum tables of six people, but only outside and with appropriate social-distancing.

Larger establishments must stick to 50 percent capacity, while those with fewer than 10 tables must separate tables with plants or Plexiglas.

Customers will have to wear a mask when they place their order. They will have to keep their mask on until their meal arrives. It will have to be worn again when they pay.

While some owners are delighted with the return of business, even under cloudy skies that threatened rain, others say it will not be profitable and have refused to reopen until 9 June, when customers will be allowed to sit inside.

Return of culture

Meanwhile cinemas and theatres reopened Wednesday at 35 percent capacity, with a minimum distance of one seat or one metre to be respected between each person or each group.

On its website the Louvre, the world's most visited museum, wrote: "We are glad to be able to welcome you again.”

Also joining the full unlocking of the French economy were non-essential businesses, whose doors have remained closed since the end of March.

Over the weekend France met its mid-May target of administering vaccine doses to 20 million people – a third of the population.

Public health figures Tuesday showed the number of Covid patients in intensive care units continued to fall - down to 4,015 compared with 4,186 the day before.

The number of overall Covid patients in French hospitals – just over 22,000 – is at its lowest since late October, 2020.

