Eiffel Tower sets 16 July reopening date after longest closure since WW2

The Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower, where a giant artwork by French street artist and photographer Jean Rene, aka JR, was on display until 17 June 2021 in Paris.

The Eiffel Tower will reopen to visitors on 16 July after its longest closure in nearly eight decades due to the coronavirus pandemic. Online bookings will re-commence at the start of next month.

"After several months of closure, we are impatient to have our staff and visitors back with, of course, a strict compliance with sanitary protocols," Sete president Jean-François Martins said in a statement.

Visitor numbers will be limited to 10,000 a day to meet social distancing requirements.

All floors of the monument will be accessible to visitors, except some areas where renovation work is ongoing.

Only 50 percent of the usual numbers will be allowed in the lifts.

The Eiffel Tower has been undergoing the most extensive revamp of its 130-year history to look its best for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including with a paint job to give it a distinctly golden hue.

But painting was suspended after traces of lead were found in existing layers, making it hazardous to continue.

Longest closure since World War II

The re-opening marks the emergence of the 10-tonne metal landmark from its longest closure since World War II.

It was shut down for more than three months during the first Covid wave in the spring of last year, and then again in the autumn.

The monument, completed in 1889, usually receives about seven million visitors every year, some three-quarters of them from abroad.

🇬🇧 😊✨I'll be delighted to welcome you again from July 16!

🗓 Please note that online tickets will be available from June 1st. Stay tuned! 👇 #EiffelTower — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 20, 2021

But because of Covid restrictions, it now expects a loss of 70 million euros for 2021, after a loss of 52 million euros last year, forcing it to seek fresh financing.

"We cannot absorb both loss-making years with our existing capital," Martins said, adding he expected the Paris authorities "to help us get through this".

France on Wednesday loosened restrictions in a return to semi-normality after more than six months of Covid-19 curbs.

Cafes and restaurants with terraces or rooftop gardens can now offer outdoor dining, under the second phase of a lockdown-lifting plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the economy on 30 June.

Museums, cinemas and some theatres are also reopening after being closed for 203 days.

Disneyland Paris, another tourist magnet, said on Monday it would reopen on 17 June.

(with AFP)

