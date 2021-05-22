Macron to honour French health workers killed by Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France will confer a special honour on health workers who die from Covid while fighting the pandemic.

Macron said a status called "died in the service of the Republic" would be created to honour public employees who lose their life "in exceptional circumstances".

A similar honour – "died in the service of the nation" – already exists for police and the military, while "died for France" is reserved for soldiers and civilians killed in battle.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, the French president said "I want us to give our gratitude a solid legal foundation."

« Morts pour la France. »

« Morts pour le service de la Nation. »

« Morts pour le service de la République. »



Notre République tiendra ses engagements envers celles et ceux qui se sont engagés pour elle. C’est un acte de justice et de fraternité. pic.twitter.com/HHkhcbGdD1 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 21, 2021

Status provides state grants to family

The new status would allow the children of the deceased to become wards of the state with a right to receive material and moral support from the government, he said.

The current status reserved for military and police entitles the children they leave behind to financial help for education and job training, including free schooling and scholarships.

The new status is aimed at those "who in the middle of the pandemic look after the lives of others", Macron said, calling the move "an act of justice and fraternity".

Other circumstances that would entitle a public servant to the status include death during rescue operations or military manoeuvres.

