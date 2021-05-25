Health agency warns Lille fans to get Covid tested after victory celebrations

Supporters of Lille football club, who celebrated in their thousands in the northern French city on Sunday night after the team clinched the French league championship, have been warned to reduce their contacts and take a test for Covid-19 infection.

The twitter message to fans from the regional health body offers congratulations for Lille's exploit in winning the league title.

Accompanied by a photo showing the crowd in the centre of the city on Sunday, very few of them wearing masks, the message calls on supporters who took part in the celebrations to respect social distancing rules and reduce the number of their contacts over the next few days,

"Get yourself tested from midweek onwards," the message continues. "And, if necessary, spend a week in self-isolation."

Chers supporters, pour célébrer pleinement nos champions de France :

😷Gestes barrières

➡️Réduire les contacts dans les prochains jours

➡️Test préventif à partir du milieu de semaine ​et isolement si nécessaire



🏆Bravo au @losclive !!!🏆



📷 G.F. @lillefrance pic.twitter.com/fZ3t8taQY5 — ARS Hauts-de-France (@ARS_HDF) May 24, 2021

Despite the coronavirus curfew, legally effective for all but essential travel from 21H00 until dawn, thousands of Lille fans gathered in the city's central square, the Grand-place, on Sunday night.

The police briefly attempted to block access to the square, only to withdraw as supporters continued to arrive by side streets. Social distancing was impossible in the compact mass of delighted fans.

Call to 'celebrate responsibly'

Earlier on Sunday, Lille city hall issued a call to supporters to "celebrate responsibly," reminding them that the special health regulations remained in force. The original plan was for controlled access to the city centre, allowing a celebration by a limited number of people.

On Monday, fans once again converged on Lille city centre to welcome the team as they returned from Angers, where Lille won the crucial final match of the season.

The police arrested three people for breaches of public order, but described the situation on Monday as having "passed off calmly".

