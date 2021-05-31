UN climate talks resume as scientists warn time is running out

World governments are under mounting pressure to fast-track policy decisions amid increasingly dire warnings from scientists who say global warming is reaching critical levels faster than previously thought.

Climate negotiators from around the world have begun three weeks of UN-hosted talks aimed at laying the groundwork for November’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Taking place online, the talks beginning Monday mark the first time in 18 months that countries have gotten together to work through ways to solve the dual climate and biodiversity crises.

Key issues include global rules on climate finance, carbon markets, transparency and agreeing a blanket time frame for all countries to reduce emissions.

Channelling aid to developing nations is also a priority, with time running out for vulnerable communities at the forefront of climate change.

No decisions yet

Because of their virtual format, however, the talks are considered to be informal and any major policy decisions will need to wait until the already-delayed Cop26 conference.

While several big polluters including the European Union, United States and China have pledged net zero targets, research says it’s not enough to keep warming below the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

A report by the World Meteorological Organisation found that temperature increases may pass the 1.5 degree threshold by as early as 2026.

Meanwhile independent analysis from the Climate Action Tracker warns the world is on course to heat up by 2.4 degrees by the end of the century if bigger commitments are not made.

