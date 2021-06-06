French youth to swim the length of the Seine to denounce water pollution

Dubbed as an adventurer, the young Arthur Germain on Sunday embarked on a solo swimming challenge down the full 784 kilometres of the Seine river to raise awareness for the protection of environment, in particular concerning water pollution. He is expected to arrive at Le Havre, where the river meets the sea, in 52 days time.

Starting out from the source of the Seine river, in the Côte d’Or area of Burgundy on Sunday, he will swim 784 kilometres in 52 days, roughly 15-20 kilometres per day without assistance.

He is dragging a kayak behind him with camping and food supplies so he can bivouac on the journey.

He told France Info that his role was to draw attention to river pollution, and every 5 kilometres he says he'll collect samples to be analysed.

“Choosing to journey down a river is interesting because we can see the effects our lives are having on the environment as we travel along, and the river is a link between big cities like Paris, Troyes and the sea,” 19 year old Germain said.

"As an open water swimmer, I'm sensitive to my surroundings, it's awful to receive a plastic bottle on your head when you're in the water," he told 20 Minutes newspaper.

He says he has been preparing himself for over a year.

He was vaccinated against leptospirosis, or "rat disease", a bacteria found in the Seine, coming from badly designed drainage systems which still applies some 35,000 houses in the Paris area.

To combat this type of pollution, he suggests solutions such as using dry non-flush toilets, or the recycling of used drain water.

Other types of pollution also exist, such as pesticides, lead, plastic and microplastics he says which are catastrophic for the environment.

'Green' political heritage

There are other dangers too in the water such as boats and floating debris, the strong current and getting through locks.

Germain happens to be the son of pro-environment Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, which he stresses has nothing to do with his choices or the chance to get extra publicity.

He says he is detached from his mother’s political ambitions and has his own agenda.

At the tender age of 16, he succeeded in swimming the 51 kilometres across English channel in 9 hours and 47 minutes.

"It's our generation that will have to deal with the fallout of climate change," he says.

"Young people don't have preconceived notions, like the older generations. Where they lived in comfort and abundance, we know how to go without. It's a question of finding innovative ways to deal with the problems we face."

