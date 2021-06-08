Second phase of easing Covid lockdown in France: what changes on 9 June?

France enters the second of its three-phase easing of Covid restrictions on 9 June, with restaurants allowed to seat customers inside, and many businesses allowed to reopen for the first time since last year. What exactly is - and is not - allowed?

Eating out

Indoor dining will be allowed for the first time since October 2020. Cafes and restaurants will be able to seat people at 50 percent capacity, with no bar service.

Customers eating indoors will be required to provide contact information in case another diner tests positive.

Outdoor terraces will be able to increase to full capacity, though still limited to six people per table.

Curfew

As of 9 June, the nighttime curfew will be pushed back from 9pm to 11pm, though Paris cafe terraces will be required to close at 10pm, to reduce noise.

The curfew will be lifted entirely on 30 June.

Masks

Despite the easing of restrictions, masks are still required across France, though some cities have lifted the obligation to wear them outside.

The decision to lift mask requirements lies with departmental prefects, and is based on infection rates and the number of people hospitalised in the area.

Paris and other big cities continue to have mask requirements, inside and outside in the streets.

Culture, leisure activities

Cinemas, theatres and museums can up the number of visitors, to 65 per cent capacity (up from 35 per cent since 19 May), with a maximum capacity of 5,000 people.

Capacity is set to go back to 100 percent at the end of June.

Gyms will open for the first time since October, as will indoor pools, spas, casinos, and amusement parks.

The Parc Asterix amusement park will be open from 9 June at 65 per cent capacity, with a mask requirement. Disneyland Paris will open on 17 June.

Large events

Concert venues and sport stadiums can welcome up to 5,000 people with health passes showing their full vaccination certification or a negative Covid test results.

Large cultural events and trade fairs can open, with the same restrictions.

One of the first events will be the technology conference, Vivatech, dedicated to startups, which was last held in May 2019. This year's conference is planned for 16 to 19 June. Entry will be allowed for people with proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Working from home

Work rules will be relaxed as of 9 June, with remote working requirements lifted progressively.

Companies will decide how many days a week employees can be on site, with public employees allowed three days of remote working each week.

Employees will no longer have to eat alone at work cantines, which will have rules like restaurants, with 50 per cent capacity and six people maximum per table.

Travel

As previously announced, France will open its borders to tourists on 9 June, with a colour-coded system, indicating testing requirements for each country of origin.

Most of Europe is classified “green”, with vaccinated travelers allowed to enter without a Covid test. Other countries on this list include Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

Visitors from “orange” countries, which is most of the world, including the United States and the UK, will no longer need a justification for entering France and do not need to quarantine on arrival, but do need to show proof of a negative Covid test: a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or an antigenic test within 48 hours.

Arrivals from “red” countries, which are experiencing surges in infections or increases in variants, will not be allowed to travel to France. The list is currently 16 countries, including Brazil, India and South Africa.

