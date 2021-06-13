Police shut down Paris street parties held past curfew

People stand on the banks of the Seine River past the 11pm Covid-19 curfew, early on June 12, 2021.

French police have intervened for a second night in a row to break up a giant party held at the Esplanade des Invalides in central Paris. Impromptu parties in other parts of the capital were also shut down by police on Saturday.

Hundreds of partygoers – mostly young people without masks – turned up for the impromptu “Project X” party after word was spread around on social media.

An hour before France’s nationwide 11pm curfew, police moved in to disperse the crowd, firing tear gas at revellers who hurtled projectiles. Three people were arrested.

Videos shared on Twitter showed teenagers jumping and climbing on cars. No injuries were reported.

PARIS - Dégradation d’une voiture par les fêtards de la soirée #ProjetX aux #Invalides pic.twitter.com/im6IowRwXT — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) June 12, 2021

Following a similar party of more than a thousand people on Friday night, police appeared better prepared this time round.

The esplanade, a lawned area in front the Invalides monument, was evacuated in time for curfew.

However in other areas of the French capital, smaller outdoor parties went on beyond 11pm.

Police used tear gas to disperse a party in the Tuileries Gardens, near the Louvre, while revellers on the Champs-Elysees, the Grands Boulevards and in Montmartre were ordered to go home.

Many bar and cafe terraces remained open in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

