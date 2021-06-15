Popular Corsican beaches closed as oil pollution washes ashore

A fireman shows a handful of hydrocarbon residue as he cleans the beach of Scaffa Rossa, in southern Corsica, on 14 June 2021.

Five beaches have been closed on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica and an investigation is under way as heavy oil residue continues to contaminate the island’s south-eastern coast.

Beaches in the Gulf of Porto-Vecchio, which attract thousands of tourists every summer, were cordoned off Tuesday as a precaution following a municipal decree from the town hall.

On Monday several beaches in southern Corsica were evacuated after small, black oil pellets washed up on the sand.

"We are waiting for both water and oil analysis. We will then see if we can lift the ban on beaches and swimming," the local prefecture announced.

BFMTV reported that locals were angry and frustrated at the beaches being damaged at the beginning of the holiday season.

Illegal 'degassing'

Authorities suspect the pollution, which caused several oil slicks spanning more than 35 kilometres, was the result of a ship illegally "degassing" or emptying its fuel-waste tanks.

Emergency air, sea and land crews have been working since Saturday to contain the toxic slicks before they reach the coastline.

Several tons of oil were recovered over the weekend, with the largest oil slick drifting away from Corsica. According to BFM, most of the oil had been recovered by Tuesday.

"However we are unable to say how much remains and what will happen on the coast," said Captain Christine Ribbe, spokeswoman for the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture.

The French government said those responsible would be arrested and punished.

Three ships navigating near the contaminated zone are under investigation.

