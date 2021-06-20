Disneyland Paris re-opens after 8-month closure

Visitors wear masks at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris on 17 June, 2021.

Disneyland Paris has finally welcomed back visitors after an eight-month Covid-19 hiatus. Face masks remain mandatory, despite the French government lifting the requirement in most outdoor spaces.

Advertising Read more

Hundreds of families last week flocked to the reopening of Disneyland Paris, Europe's biggest tourist attraction, which has been shut since 30 October.

For the past weeks one of the park's conference centres has served as a mass Covid vaccination site.

As costumed park employees danced and sang, others walked through the crowds carrying reminders to keep at least one metre from others.

The wearing of masks remains compulsory, even on the vast boulevards stretching between rides, and attendance has been capped for now.

Health Minister Olivier Véran said 60 percent of adults have now received at least one Covid jab, and youths 12 and over are now eligible as well.

But he urged people to continue wearing masks outdoors, in particular in crowded areas. "It doesn't mean you can't wear it, if you want to protect yourself," he told BFM television.

"I've really been looking forward to the opening of Disney, the joy, seeing people smile again -- there are still masks but it's really, really great to be here," said Cynthia Castanier, who made the journey from the eastern suburbs of Paris.

For Lea Leroux, who lives in Paris, it was the perfect day to rediscover "the magic of Disney, this world all its own."

"It's incredibly important for everyone -- we need to get back to life almost as normal, with some changes maybe but we need to be here," she said.

The easing of coronavirus rules came as authorities hailed a rapid decline in new cases on the eve of summer holidays, raising hopes for a more vibrant and relaxed tourist season.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe