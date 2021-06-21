French concert halls, clubs to reopen in coming weeks after 15-month hiatus

Masks will not be required when French concert venues and nightclubs reopen their doors. But proof of a negative Covid test or vaccination will be.

The French government has announced that concerts will resume on 30 June and nightclubs will reopen from 9 July, with admission to be strictly limited to 75 percent of capacity and presentation of proof of vaccination or a recent negative test required. Masks will not be obligatory but remain highly recommended.

Nightclub owners and concert promoters met French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning. Going into the meeting, flanked by Industry Minister Alain Griset and culture chief Roselyne Bachelot, sector representatives said they feared the worst.

The closure of the so-called nighttime entertainment sector since March 2020 has seen as many as 150 of France's 1,600 nightclubs shut their doors permanently, according to figures provided by the hospitality trade union UMIH.

"Today we take a step forward," Alain Griset told a press conference after the meeting. "President Macron has chosen midsummer's day to announce that discotheques will be allowed to reopen from 9 July next."

The minister then explained the limitations affecting the capacity of clubs and venues and the health obligations for those wishing to attend.

"The idea is to permit the young, and the not-so-young, to enjoy themselves without worrying about their health," Griset continued. He said that rapid on-site testing could be provided by the establishments themselves.

There will be no capacity limit for outdoor venues.

The government has also promised to continue to provide financial aid to the sector: "For as long as they are unable to operate at full capacity".

Nightclub sector finally sees some light

The announcement was greeted as "a great blast of oxygen" for sector professionals by Christian Jouny, boss of the National Union of Discotheques and Leisure Venues. "We can start working again," he said. "We have a future."

Businessman and clubber Jean-Roch welcomed the news, observing that the sector was finally seeing some daylight.

"It's a magic business," he continued. "Even those who never go to clubs are going to want to try it now."

At least 9,000 establishments, including discos, music bars, jazz clubs and dance venues, will be affected by the relaxation of restrictions.

