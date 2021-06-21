Curfew forgotten as France holds Fête de la Musique, but street concerts banned

A band plays music in the streets of Paris in front of a restaurant during the French midsummer Festival of Music "Fête de la musique", on 21 June, 2020. (File photo)

France on Monday celebrates the second Fête de la Musique since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic. As per last year, it will be subject to strict health regulations, and the usual improvised street concerts will be banned – but small concerts in bars and restaurants are allowed.

France has marked Fête de la Musique on 21 June, the summer solstice, every year since 1982. The 2021 edition will be another year with particular restrictions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strict health protocols have been put in place to accompany the event.

They include:

a ban on the customary improvised street concerts which characterise the event

a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in the street

compulsory face masks when gathering in enclosed areas

a 65% capacity limit in establishments open to the public (up to a maximum of 5,000 people)

the use of a health pass for events involving more than 1,000 people

Small concerts in bars and restaurants, which were initially prohibited, will be authorised.

🎶#Tbt du lundi au début de la #MissionAlpha : voici Soichi qui joue sur le clavier 🎹 laissé à bord de la @Space_Station par Carl Walz… Il y a 20 ans ! Et mon propre saxophone 🎷, fidèle au poste depuis 4 ans. #FeteDeLaMusique #MissionAlpha https://t.co/IqjTDoqkpo pic.twitter.com/7CO0x9t7q1 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 21, 2021

The event takes place a day after the nationwide Covid curfew was fully lifted, allowing bars and venues to stay open until the usual 2am closing time.

For those who prefer to stay at home, France 2 TV will broadcast a special Fête de la Musique concert from Roland-Garros, the first ever, with a stage set up on centre court.

Forty French artists, including Patrick Bruel, Pascal Obispo, Benjamin Biolay, Louane and Clara Luciani, will pay tribute to the 80s.

