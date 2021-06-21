Setback for Le Pen's far-right party in French regional polls

French far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen casts her ballot, watched by the mayor of Henin-Beaumont, Steeve Briois.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally party performed less well than expected in the first round of regional elections on Sunday, in a vote marked by record levels of abstention. Estimates suggest that 67 percent of voters stayed away, the worst turnout in any election since 1958.

Projections show the centre-right Republicans party on course to top Sunday's vote, while Le Pen's National Rally underperformed in terms of the pre-election opinion polls.

"Our voters didn't turn out," Le Pen said after the vote, speaking from her stronghold of Henin-Beaumont in northern France. "I call on them to respond urgently." The second round will be run off next Sunday, 27 June.

Le Pen was not herself a candidate, but had been hoping for a strong party performance to give her momentum ahead of next year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Sunday's polls were for seats in mainland France's 13 regions and 96 departments.

Surveys last week had suggested the far-right National Rally (RN) could finish top in six regions in the first round, possibly putting it on course to win at least one of them for the first time in its history.

Its best hope was in the southeastern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, where its campaign was fronted by Thierry Mariani who had been forecast to finish first.

But Mariani was running neck-and-neck with the current head of the region, Renaud Muselier from the Republicans, at between 30-35 percent of the vote, according to exit polls.

It is hard to predict the ultimate winner here, or elsewhere, because of the complicated electoral system and the impact of tactical voting, which usually sees mainstream parties form alliances to keep the far-right out of power.

However, at a national level, the projected vote share for the RN of around 19 percent is nine points lower than in the last regional polls in 2015.

Analysts warn against drawing conclusions

Analysts had warned before the vote that the results would be driven by local dynamics and a high abstention rate, limiting how much they should be seen as indicators for the 2022 presidential and parliamentary elections.

But the outcome will inevitably shape the narrative in the coming weeks, particularly with regard to the strength and electability of Le Pen, as well as the state of President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party, the Republic on the Move (LREM).

Polls for next year's presidential election suggest a close race between Macron and Le Pen.

Macron's men and women perform poorly

LREM performed poorly across the country on Sunday, with a national vote share of 10-11 percent, underlining how it has failed to convert five years in power at the national level into grassroots support.

Meanwhile, the projected abstention rate of between 66.1 and 68.6 percent -- the highest for an election since at least 1958 -- led to speculation about the causes, and introspection about the health of French democracy.

Several French political personalities looked set to emerge strengthened from Sunday's vote, however, including centre-right presidential hopeful Xavier Bertrand, head of the Upper France region.

Exit polls had him winning 39-47 percent of the vote in the first round, putting him on course for victory.

"We've unlocked the jaws of the National Front in order to smash them here," Bertrand said, referring to Le Pen's party by its previous name.

