French union slams 1,800 cuts to hospital beds during Covid epidemic

Members of the medical staff push an hospital bed they prepared for a patient infected with Covid-19 in a French hospital. (Illustration photo)

A French union has lashed over the closure or deletion of more than 1,800 hospital beds in the first quarter 2021 in France in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic.

"From 1 January to 31 March 2021, in the midst of the epidemic, we managed to identify 1,800 bed cuts or closures," FO-Santé union secretary general Didier Birig detailed at a press conference.

"There had been no paradigm shift as promised by Emmanuel Macron in Mulhouse," he added, referring to March 2020 when the French president announced a massive investment and upgrading plan for care workers and hospitals, called the Ségur de la santé.

According to the survey carried out by the union through a consultation with all its members, 19 beds are missing in Normandy, 40 in Brittany, 224 in Pays de la Loire... The result is the same: the supply of care is decreasing," Didier Birig said.

This "alarming" observation is not without consequences for care workers either, as "the attractiveness of the professions depends heavily on working conditions", he added.

"The first phase of the 'health ségur' (a series of consultations) agreement on salaries and careers has led to progress that is not marginal for workers, the question of the number of beds and working conditions must be brought to the fore," insisted Birig, calling on the Ministry of Health to set up another working group to discuss capacity.

15,000 jobs, 4,000 beds 'needed'

"We are asking that the political approach to care and health be reversed. That we break with the essentially financial and economic approach that has prevailed until now, to look at the needs of the population," added FO chief Yves Veyrier.

"We cannot separate the quality of care, the reception of patients, from the conditions in which we allow public service workers to work and hospitals in particular," he added.

FO is calling for an immediate halt to bed closures, the reopening of those necessary for quality care, the creation of 15,000 jobs and "a radical change in hospital orientation".

The Ministry of Health indicated that the 'ségur de la santé' consultations had foreseen the possibility of opening or reopening "4,000 beds according to needs".

An envelope of 50 million euros is made available to regional health agencies each year to finance beds during episodes of seasonal peaks in activity, it said.

"For the winter of 2020-2021 alone, 2,856 beds have been opened, in 249 establishments," the ministry said.

(with AFP)

