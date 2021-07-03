Attac activists give black marks to LVMH and other 'shameless billionaires'

The re-vamped outside of Paris luxury store, La Samaritaine.

Activists from the social justice organisation Attac on Saturday unfurled a giant banner at the headquarters of French luxury group LVMH and sprayed black paint on the storefront of its newly revamped La Samaritaine department store in Paris in protest at growing inequality during the pandemic.

Advertising Read more

The banner, which featured images of France's richest man, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, fellow billionaires telecoms investor Patrick Drahi, luxury group Kering's founder Francois Pinault, and Francoise Bettencourt, daughter of the late L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, read: "The gang of profiteers".

Activists said in a statement the stunt was intended to protest "the shameless enrichment of billionaires during the health crisis".

Attac is calling for the introduction of taxes on the richest people and the windfall profits of multinationals.

LVMH could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Samaritaine department store reopened to the public on 23 June, having been closed for seven years for refurbishment.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe