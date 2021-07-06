Legal action underway over lead contamination from Notre Dame fire

Workers in protective gear attend a mass in Notre Dame lead by Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit, 16 June 2021. There are continuing concerns about lead contamination in and around the cathedral.

Two Parisian families, a trade union and an association have filed charges in order to push for action on lead contamination around Notre Dame cathedral, more than two years after the fire that destroyed the iconic building's roof and spire.

The complaint, filed at a Paris court by a section of the CGT trade union, the Henri Pezerat association, and two families whose children were exposed to lead dust at their homes and schools, comes after months of requests for information about lead contamination levels and demands for the restoration worksite to be better protected.

The plaintiffs accuse the police prefecture and the city of Paris of negligence, of covering up information and of minimising the effects of lead dust spread during the fire on 15 April 2019.

They estimate that over 400 tonnes of lead went into the air as smoke.

In the aftermath of the fire, lead dust was found covering buildings and streets around Notre Dame, and for kilometers around.

Lack of clarity sparked lawsuit

Lead is a toxic, carcinogenic substance that, even at small doses, is particularly harmful to young children.

Associations and residents had already raised the alarm over lead contamination, and the CGT and the Henri Pezerat association have been calling for the worksite to be contained and decontaminated, and for authorities to provide details of where lead contamination could be found in the neighborhood.

They also have been calling for medical care for first responders, workers and residents who were exposed.

The lack of response from the authorities pushed them to file the lawsuit, which is based on complaints filed with labour inspectors, alleging the measures put in place on the worksite are not sufficient, or defective.

A similar complaint filed in the summer of 2019 by another association, Robin des Bois (Robinhood), was dismissed in December 2020.

Work on the site was halted for three weeks in 2019, over concerns of lead contamination. And the esplanade in front of the cathedral was closed to the public in May after tests revealed high levels of lead particles.

