Delta Covid variant on the rise in France, could 'ruin' summer

Empty seats in a vaccination centre of Lyon. In the face of the highly-contagious Delta variant, and a decrease in the daily number of of vaccinations, the French government is urging everyone to get the jab.

France is seeing a spike in the Covid-19 Delta variant, representing 40 per cent of new infections. The government is urging people to get vaccinated to avoid a fourth wave of infections that could “ruin” the summer. Tourists are being encouraged not to visit Spain or Portugal, which are seeing their own spikes in the highly-contagious variant.

Advertising Read more

The Delta variant now represents 40 per cent of new infections in France, up from 10 per cent three weeks ago.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal warned Wednesday that the variant is doubling each week, and a spike in cases could turn into a fourth wave of infections, with resulting restrictions.

"This variant is dangerous and quick and wherever it is present, it can ruin the summer," Attal told a news conference on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed infections in France is now nearing 2,300, after bottoming out at 1,800 a day at the end of June, and peaking at around 40,000 in March and April.

The increase in cases is being recorded in younger people, between the ages of 20 to 29, in the Paris region, south-eastern France and in Brittany.

"We are getting more and more warning signals and we could see the same trajectory as in some neighbouring countries," said Attal.

Cases soaring across Europe

Cases in Britain are soaring, while in Spain and Portugal the increasing number of positive cases has already forced authorities to impose new restrictions.

Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said Thursday that while borders remain open, he was advising French people to avoid Spain and Portugal for their summer holidays

“Those who have not yet reserved their holidays, avoid Spain and Portugal as destinations,” he told French public television.

Nearly 90 per cent of positive cases in Portugal are of the Delta variant.

"We are tracking the situation in countries where the rise is quick, Portugal and Spain, in particular Catalonia where many French people have gone to party,” said Beaune.

Catalonia will close nightclubs as of Friday, the day that France plans to reopen its own.

Vaccination push

The Delta variant responds to current Covid vaccinations, and the French government is pushing for more people to get a jab, considering making it compulsory for health workers, many of whom are hesitant.

More than 34 million people, or 51 per cent of the population, have received at least one shot of vaccine, though the rate of first vaccinations has been dropping over the past few weeks.

While the number of cases is going up, the number of Covid patients in intensive care units fell below 1,000 for the first time since September, after reaching a peak of 6,000 in April.

The numbers are dropping, though hospital admissions usually lag two weeks behind positive cases, which are on the rise.

President Emmanuel Macron is to hold a health defence council on Monday, and is expected to speak publicly about the Delta variant before France’s 14 July Bastille day holiday next week.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe