French justice minister faces new trouble after €300k tax 'error'

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti attends a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting discussions over a bill for the prevention of acts of terrorism at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 28, 2021.

French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti is facing new difficulties this Wednesday after admitting to a "mistake" on his tax return that saw him fail to declare €300,000 in revenue last year.

The 60-year-old was the star turn in a cabinet reshuffle announced almost exactly a year ago when he decided to swap his life as one of the country's most successful and famous lawyers for a new career in politics.

As well as seeing his considerable wealth frequently targeted by opponents, he faces legal problems which are expected to see him charged next week for abusing his position as a minister to settle scores with opponents from his legal career.

On Wednesday, following media reports about his tax affairs, an aide admitted that he had failed to declare €300,000 in revenues paid to him during the 2018-2019 tax year stemming from a theatre production.

Éric Dupond-Moretti a omis de déclarer 300.000 euros de revenus en 2019https://t.co/BchA8WlfFb pic.twitter.com/X3B8MbGE9f — BFMTV (@BFMTV) July 7, 2021

Clean slate

"The tax has been paid and the tax status of the minister is completely regularised, and his good faith has been demonstrated," an aide said on condition of anonymity.

The source referred to an "error" by the minister's previous accountant identified during a tax audit overseen by the HATVP (High authority for transparency in public life) watchdog, which is responsible for vetting the financial affairs of ministers.

The expected charges against him for abuse of power, which he denies, relate to an administrative investigation he ordered after becoming minister against three magistrates.

Dupond-Moretti, famed for his record of acquitting defendants, swore as recently as 2018 that he would never be justice minister, saying no one would have the "utterly absurd" idea.

Last month, he suffered a major electoral defeat after appearing on the ballot for the first time in regional elections.

The undeclared revenues relate to his own one-man theatre show called Eric Dupond-Moretti at the court's bar which he appeared in while running his law firm.

Aides have ruled out him resigning and President Emmanuel Macron is thought to be keen to retain a senior minister who appears regularly in the media and has announced ambitious reforms for the judicial system.

(with wires)

