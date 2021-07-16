Eiffel Tower back in business after longest post-war closure

The July reopening of the Eiffel Tower to the public will provide an emblematic sign of Europe's reopening

The Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors Friday after a record nine months of inactivity, its longest closure since World War II.

The "Iron Lady" will welcome about 13,000 people – half its normal capacity – with visitors required to wear masks and respect social distancing measures.

Tickets sold out online in advance of the reopening.

Jean-François Martins, head of Eiffel Tower operating company Sete, told AFP there was an "almost total absence" of British ticket holders, while only 15 percent were Americans and very few were from Asia.

Half of visitors are expected to be French, while Italians and Spanish make up a higher proportion than usual.

Stricter rules

In line with a tightening of government-imposed rules, from next Wednesday ticket-holders will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test.

"Obviously it's an additional operational complication, but it's manageable," Martins said.

The 130-year-old landmark, which has been closed twice during the pandemic, usually receives about 7 million visitors every year.

Following the tower's extended closure, Sete is to seek additional government aid and a fresh 60-million-euro cash injection to stay afloat.

