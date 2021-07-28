French city of Nice wins Unesco world heritage status

The French city of Nice is the "winter resort town of the Riviera" according to Unesco.

After Cordouan's lighthouse and Vichy last Saturday, Unesco has added the French Mediterranean city of Nice to its world heritage list.

Nice joins France's more than 40 world heritage sites which include the banks of the river Seine in Paris, the Amiens cathedral, the Mont Saint Michel, and stretches of the Loire valley.

Unesco made the announcement in a tweet calling Nice, famous for its mild climate, the "Winter resort town of the Riviera".

"The history of Nice, which is at the same time deeply rooted and open, Mediterranean and Alpine, European and cosmopolitan, has produced an architecture and a landscape that are unique, a model for many other cities in the world," Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi said in reaction to the announcement.

With close to one million inhabitants, greater Nice is the second-biggest city on the French Mediterranean coast after Marseille, and the fifth-biggest in France.

It is a tourist hotspot with several million visitors per year, and its airport is one of the country's busiest.

Nicknamed "Nice the Beautiful", the city attracted European aristocracy from the 18th century, starting with British royalty who had the seafront "Promenade des Anglais" ("Promenade of the English") named after them.

Painters including Marc Chagall and Henri Matisse also stayed there, as did writers Anton Chekhov and Friedrich Nietzsche.

The seafront walk became the scene of a murderous attack on 14 July, 2016, when a 31-year-old Tunisian drove a truck into crowds gathered for fireworks to celebrate France's national holiday.

Eighty-six people, including 15 children, were killed in the attack for which the Islamic State (IS) armed group claimed responsibility.

The United Nations cultural body awards world heritage status to sites judged to be of special universal value to humanity.

Top heritage sites include the Great Wall of China, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Machu Picchu in Peru and the Acropolis in Greece.

The sought-after distinction brings intangible benefits, but also often boosts tourism, and can help secure funding for the preservation of sites.

