French ex-justice minister Rachida Dati charged with passive corruption

The former French minister of justice Rachida Dati has been charged with "passive corruption" and "benefiting from abuse of power" as part of an investigation into her consultancy services as a lawyer to the former CEO of the Renault-Nissan alliance Carlos Ghosn.

Since 2019, three judges have been investigating contracts concluded by the Dutch subsidiary of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

The investigation revolves around the fees Dati received as a lawyer between 2010 and 2012 when she was also a member of the European Parliament. Citing a source close to the investigation,the French news agency AFP reports that the fees amounted to €900,000.

Une enquête ouverte malgré une ordonnance du juge des libertés qui atteste de l’absence d’infraction, une auto-saisine du PNF, une perquisition réalisée contre la décision d’un juge… Une justice instrumentalisée à des fins politiques ? https://t.co/ft4LaTt50x — Rachida Dati ن (@datirachida) July 27, 2021

Rachida Dati, who is currently the mayor of Paris' 7th arrondissement and belongs to the party The Republicans (LR), was first summoned last November but was given the status of assisted witness, without being charged.

A week ago, she was summoned again for questioning and was indicted for 'passive corruption by a person holding an elective mandate within an international organisation', in this case the European Parliament.

Her three lawyers have already appealed against this indictment.

(with AFP)

