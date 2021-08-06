Health pass opponents slam French court decision as "attack on freedom"

Demonstrators hold up banners and placard, one of which reads as "No to Health Pass", during protests against the compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for certain workers and the compulsory use of the health pass called for by the French government outside the Council d'Etat and Conseil Constitutionnel in Paris on August 5, 2021.

Opponents to France's Constitutional Council's decision to expand the requirement of a health pass to access cafés, restaurants, long-distance travel have been quick to make their displeasure heard, with protesters taking to the streets on Thursday.

Although recent polls have shown that most French support the health pass, the measure has ardent opponents, with many claiming their personal freedoms will be compromised.

The pass is issued to people either vaccinated against Covid-19, or who have proof of recent recovery from the infection, or a recent negative test.

As of this Monday, it will be required for long-distance travel by train, plane or bus, entering restaurants, cafes and their terraces and rest homes.

On Thurday, several hundred noisy protesters in front of the Constitutional Council in Paris denounced the ruling, under the eye of nearly as many heavily armed police.

Some demonstrators wore a “Health dictatorship: Stop” sticker on his shirt.

🔴 Le Conseil constitutionnel a en grande partie validé la loi sur l'extension du pass sanitaire.



➡️Il entrera en vigueur à partir du lundi 9 août, et concernera les bars, restaurants ainsi que les centres commerciaux.



▶ #JT1920 @France3tv pic.twitter.com/cimElGRyri — Info France 3 (@infofrance3) August 6, 2021

One protester interviewed said he was fully vaccinated, but “everyone should be able to make that choice freely, not because oppressive laws force them to. Soon we’ll need QR codes for everything in life," he added. "This is a slippery slope and an unprecedented attack on our freedoms.”

Critics complain that it limits their movements outside home — and implicitly renders vaccinations obligatory.

Opponents have demonstrated around the country by the tens of thousands for the past three Saturdays, with more protests expected this weekend.

Meanwhile, many restaurant owners say it is not their job to enforce the law, checking each client for a pass.

Some health professionals have voiced fears that patients in need of non-urgent treatment could suffer.

Trade Unions and political opponents

The powerful CGT trade union has called the law "a new blow to employees' rights", while the Force Ouvrière union said the possible suspension of employment contracts and pay remained a "heavy" sanction.

Thursday's decision also triggered a salvo of criticism from political opponents, particularly from the far right and far left, against the backdrop of new demonstrations planned for Saturday.

Personne n'attendait d'un #ConseilConstitutionnel politisé et inféodé au pouvoir qu'il prenne ses responsabilités en remettant fondamentalement en cause une loi disproportionnée et liberticide. Emmanuel Macron aura jusqu'au bout divisé et attisé la défiance. — Jordan Bardella (@J_Bardella) August 5, 2021

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said: "The Constitutional Council finds nothing wrong with a law that hinders the freedom of movement of French people, in their own country, on the basis of vaccination."

While Le Pen's deputy, Jordan Bardella tweeted that by implementing "a disproportionate and liberticidal law. Emmanuel Macron will have divided and fuelled mistrust until the end."

Accroding to the far-left leader of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon said: "The Constitutional Council does not protect any of the freedoms threatened by the health pass."

Le #ConseilConstitutionel vient sérieusement de valider ceci ?



Quelle tristesse pour les travailleurs.. pic.twitter.com/kTOYNApmNT — JLM 2022 🇫🇷 (@AvecJLM) August 5, 2021

France's Socialist Party, however, reiterated its support for compulsory vaccination for all.

Prime Minister Jean Castex says the ruling allows for “full deployment of the strategy against Covid-19."

Disappointed that the article on strict isolation of those infected was struck down, he asked that recommended isolation be “scrupulously” respected.

More than 28,700 new infections were reported as of Wednesday evening, a steep climb from one month ago.

The pandemic has claimed more than 112,000 lives across France.

