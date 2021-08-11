Macron defends vaccination and health pass to stop France 'closing down'

People in France will have to get used to health passes and restrictions as President Macron warned the health crisis was far from over.

As the fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic progresses in France, President Macron has announced new restrictions in the French Caribbean and defended the health pass and vaccination for all as the only way of ensuring the country can be kept open.

“The health crisis is not behind us. We are going to live for several more months with this virus,” warned the head of state at a defence and health security council meeting on Wednesday.

France’s health situation is “more than delicate and requires our mobilisation” he said.

"At the beginning of the week, we exceeded 9,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations […] and we've also gone beyond the 1,600 mark for patients in intensive care.”

French West Indies

Macron described the situation in the French West Indies islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique as "dramatic".

French Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecournu, who arrived in Guadeloupe accompanied by a support team of 274 volunteer medical staff and 60 firefighters on Tuesday, said Guadeloupe was seeing over 1,700 cases for 100,000 inhabitants and Martinique 1,165.

Martinique introduced stricter lockdown measures on Tuesday and similar measures will now to be applied to Guadeloupe, government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced. It's a major blow for the islands at the height of the summer tourist season.

Macron deplored the low level of Covid-19 vaccination in the Antilles, less than a third of that on the mainland, and said the health crisis in the Antilles was “cruel proof” of the need for jabs against the virus.

Face à la situation dramatique en Guadeloupe et en Martinique, la solidarité de la Nation tout entière doit être inconditionnelle. Plusieurs centaines de pompiers et soignants viennent d'arriver en renforts pour prêter main forte à des hôpitaux saturés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2021

Third jab

The government is sticking to its objective of “vaccinating all French people who can be”, the president said.

Prime Minister Castex tweeted on Tuesday that 87 percent of admissions to ICUs in France are unvaccinated,

At the start of the new school term, all children in secondary education will be able to get vaccinated on the premises.

Third doses of the Covid-19 vaccines will also be made available from mid-September for elderly and the most vulnerable.

‘White plans’

Faced with a resurgence in serious cases, four regions in the south and west of mainland France (Acquitaine, Provence-Alpes-Cotes d'Azur, Occitanie and Corsica) have now triggered a ‘white plan’ health crisis management scheme to prevent hospitals becoming saturated.

The plan involves deprogramming non-urgent treatment, discharging patients early and recalling staff on leave.

Health pass

Three days after a controversial health pass became obligatory to access many places in French daily life, Macron insisted the pass was the only way forward.

“No sector can act as if nothing is happening. We have no other choice, it was that or closing down the country with new curfew and lockdowns.”

He called on professionals in cultural venues, cafés, restaurants and nightclubs to show “responsibility”.

While opponents of the pass have protested for four consecutive weekends in cities across France, Macron argued: “When there was no turnover at all due to the epidemic, it was public money that allowed the managers of these places and their employees to be paid."

