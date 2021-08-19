France adds Algeria, Morocco to list of high risk Covid countries

From Saturday, non-vaccinated travellers arriving in France from Algeria and Morocco will have to prove that their trip is essential, they will require a recent negative Covid test, and must accept a 10-day quarantine.

The tough requirements follow the designation of the two north African nations as high risk coronavirus zones.

The decision to place Algeria and Morocco on the French "red list" of countries where the coronavirus is highly active was taken by the health ministry in Paris.

Announced on Thursday morning, the new restrictions will become effective from Saturday.

Travellers from the two notrth African states will be obliged to provide documentary evidence to support any claim that their trip is essential.

Strict rules in face of rising infection rates

They will also have to furnish a negative test carried out less than 48 hours prior to travelling.

Those who have already been inoculated will be asked to prove their vaccination status.

Both Algeria and Morocco, closely linked to France, have seen recent resurgences in the number of Covid-19 infections.

The authorities in Rabat have been forced to extend an already-existing nighttime curfew, and limit internal travel.

Commercial flights to and from the airports of Algiers, Constantine and Oran, were resumed under strict control only last June, following a 15-month shutdown.

In France itself, the number of Covid sufferers being treated in hospital emergency units has surpassed 2,000 for the first time in over two months.

