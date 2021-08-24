French police detain recently arrived Afghan evacuee over links to Taliban

French authorities are questioning one Afghan national, recently evacuated from Kabul, suspected of links to the Taliban. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has confirmed that the man is being questioned, and that four other recent evacuees linked to him are under special police supervision.

Advertising Read more

France has evacuated 1,300 Afghans in recent days, via a military base in Abu Dhabi.

The man now in custody admitted his membership of the Taliban and said he had worked as the armed head of a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul.

His arrest is linked to his having disobeyed a police order requiring him to remain in a designated zone. Police say his absence was brief and posed no security risk.

"Given the considerable difficulties of carrying out security investigations on the people being repatriated," the French authorities "agreed to take this person and his family on board" the evacuation flight, the minister said.

When the man arrived in Abu Dhabi, France's DGSI intelligence agency carried out an investigation. The man was first notified of a police surveillance order, as were the four other evacuees believed to be linked to him, Darmanin said. The chief suspect has now been taken into custody for further questioning.

Evacuees pose major political problem

President Emmanuel Macron promised last week that France would "protect those who are most under threat in Afghanistan" while also vowing that Europe would put together a "robust" initiative to thwart illegal migration and people-smuggling networks.

"We must anticipate and protect ourselves against significant irregular migratory flows that would endanger the migrants and risk encouraging trafficking of all kinds," he said.

The president's comments angered the French left and activists who argued he had implied that France would allow only a limited number of people in and turn a blind eye to many other Afghans who needed help.

Right-wing critics have expressed fears that the resurgent Taliban regime in Afghanistan will offer support to global Islamist terrorism.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, has said that the French obligation to welcome those in danger must not involve any security risk for France.

Conservative political figure Xavier Bertrand has called for the immediate expulsion of the five suspects. "The law must adapt to ensure our security, not the security of others," he said in a Twitter message.

Migration and security are likely to be among the most contentious battlegrounds as France prepares for next year's presidential elections.

Le Drian asks US for more time

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has meanwhile said that Paris believes it necessary to continue Afghan evacuations beyond Washington's 31 August deadline.

France is seeking to evacuate more than 1,000 Afghans who wish to flee the country following the Taliban's lightning takeover a week ago.

"We are concerned about the deadline set by the United States on 31 August. Additional time is needed to complete ongoing operations," Le Drian told reporters at the Al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates, where France has set up an air bridge for people evacuated from Kabul.

France will be forced to end its evacuations from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan later this week if the United States sticks to a plan to pull its troops out at the end of August, according to a foreign ministry official.

If the United States carries out a total withdrawal on 31 August as planned "for us... that means that our operation ends on Thursday evening. So we have three days left," Nicolas Roche, the chief of staff for Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, told French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe