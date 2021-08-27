Former EU Brexit negotiator Barnier announces French presidential bid

The European Union's former chief negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier, has announced he plans to stand as a right-wing candidate against Presidential Emmanuel Macron in France's 2022 presidential election, saying limiting immigration would be a key policy pledge.

“In these dark times, I have taken the decision and have the determination to stand … and be the president of a reconciled France, to respect the French and for France to be respected,” Barnier told TF1 television in a live interview on Thursday.

Barnier has held four government posts and twice been an EU commissioner. In February he set up a political faction under the name "Patriot and European".

He cited his long experience in politics — including the “extraordinary” negotiations to find a deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union — as giving him an edge in the race .

He said during the years-long process he had to work “with heads of state and government to preserve the unity of all the European countries”.

Asked why he wanted to challenge Emmanuel Macron – with whom he had worked closely in the Brexit process – Barnier replied that he wanted to “change the country”.

Striking a more right-wing tone than the president, he spoke of the need to "restore the authority of the state" as well as "limit and have control over immigration", reaffirming a proposal for a moratorium on arrivals.

In an interview with right-wing daily Le Figaro, he said that while France should offer asylum to Afghans who had helped French forces "we cannot welcome everyone".

The moratorium was needed, he said, to "review all procedures" and come to an agreement with the countries of origin "so that they contribute to controlling migratory flows in return for French development assistance".

Crowded field on the right

Before becoming the Brexit chief negotiator in 2016, Barnier had served as EU commissioner for the internal market from 2010-2014.

But the 70-year-old is also a veteran of French politics, having held several top posts including foreign minister in a cabinet career dating back to the 1990s.

He is a member of the right-wing The Republicans (LR) and the most prominent of four candidates from the party to have declared their intention to stand.

If no obvious frontrunner emerges, the party may organise a primary later this year.

Right-wing former minister Xavier Bertrand, who now leads the northeastern Hauts-de-France region, has confirmed he will stand in next April's presidential poll. So has the right-wing president of the Ile-de-France region, Valérie Pecresse.

Neither are running for their former party The Republicans.

Eric Ciotti, a Republicans MP from the south of France — who has never held a government post — also declared his candidacy on Thursday.

Faced with so many competing voices Laurent Wauquiez, former leader of The Republicans, announced he was withdrawing his candidacy, saying the time was "not yet right".

The Barnier challenge

In December last year, Barnier said he planned to serve France after months of working negotiating Britain's exit from the EU.

"I will use my energy to serve my country" he told French public radio.

He is is being closely watched by Macron's camp as he could attract support from the pro-European, centre-right electorate the president is targeting.

While Macron has yet to officially declare his candidacy for a second term it would be a sensation were he not to stand.

Opinion polls so far show that hard-right politician Marine Le Pen is most likely to face Macron again in the 2022 presidential final-round vote.

(with newswires)

