Stress for parents, masks for children as French schools reopen under epidemic

Schools open for twelve million French youngsters on 2 September. There is the fear of class closures, worry about the wearing of masks for six-year-olds, anxiety about the vaccination program for adolescents. Parents and children face a difficult return to the world of education.

The return to school is not going to be easy for anyone this year.

France managed to keep schools open at primary level through much of the Covid epidemic.

Last week, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer assured all concerned that "we can start this school year full of confidence”. Some parents, however, are far from sharing the minister's optimism.

One mother of a six-year-old due to start in CP, classe préparatoire, where kids learn to read, told a reporter she was worried and disappointed at the government's insistance that masks be worn in class, even for six-year-olds.

She worries that the mask will interfere with her daughter's acquisition of reading skills, and with the teacher's ability to articulate the sounds corresponding to the marks on the page.

"Others managed to do it last year," she accepts, "so we'll hope for the best."

One positive case, whole class closed

Another worry for parents is the uncertainty about class closures.

The rule for primary schools remains as it was last year: a single positive case means that class concerned must close and all students stay at home for seven days. For families with two working parents, that will pose enormous difficulties in terms of child-minding.

Rodrigo Arenas, the spokesman for the FCPE parents' association, is harshly critical of the government.

https://t.co/pmnvHVA2LK The Delta variant does not specifically target children. There are increased rates of infection across all age groups. However, the Delta variant is more contagious (…)those who are unvaccinated are more susceptible to contracting the Delta variant. — Rodrigo Arenas (@arenasfcpe) September 1, 2021

"Once again," he says, "it's the parents who have to take up the slack.

"The closure after one case makes no sense in primary school," Arenas says. "We're going to send kids who are not sick back home when all we have to do is test them every day. Children need to go to school.

"And it's the parents in the most fragile positions who will be most under pressure. It's not easy to find a way of minding young children for seven days."

