Two suspects caught after €10 million jewellery store heist in Paris

Police officers outside the Bulgari boutique on the Place Vendome in Paris on Tuesday, 7 September 2021

A group of thieves raided the Bulgari luxury jewellery store in Paris's Place Vendome on Tuesday, making off with around €10 million ($12 million) worth of goods. After a high-speed chase, police arrested two of the suspects.

Advertising Read more

The attack on the luxury store in the heart of the French capital occurred around noon, and officers arrived at the scene shortly after, police said.

The suspects fled in a grey BMW and on two scooters. One was arrested after he was shot in the leg by police.

One police officer on a bicycle nearby was slightly injured when he was driven off the road by the getaway car.

The BMW was later abandoned, and another suspect was found hiding in a car park at the bustling Les Halles shopping centre, close to the Louvre museum.

"Quick reaction by Paris police after a jewellery store robbery at Place Vendome. Two suspects in custody," the Paris police posted on Twitter.

The other suspects remain at large.

Bulgari is an Italian jeweller and part of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH.

A representative of the LVMH group told the Reuters news agency that no staff were injured in the attack.

It was the latest of several jewellery heists in Paris over the summer.

On 27th of July, a man stole two million euros' worth of jewels from a Chaumet boutique before escaping on an electric scooter. He was arrested the next day with an accomplice, and most of the items were recovered.

Three days later two men armed with an electric shock gun and tear gas targeted a Dinh Van store, seizing around €400,000 in goods.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe