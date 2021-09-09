France and the world says good-bye to French film icon Jean-Paul Belmondo

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a national tribute for late actor Jean-Paul Belmondo during a ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 9, 2021.

In a rare national event commemorating the life of iconic French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, President Emmanuel Macron gave a eulogy, speaking of the breadth of his career, from the New Wave genre to his action movies.

"We loved Jean-Paul Belmondo, because he looked like us," said Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects in front of the flag-draped coffin of late actor Jean-Paul Belmondo during a ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France REUTERS - ERIC GAILLARD

This event in Paris is taking place just three days after his death in the capital, aged 88.

Richard Anconina arrives to attend a national tribute to the late actor Jean-Paul Belmondo during a ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 9, 2021. REUTERS - ERIC GAILLARD

The sendoff, agreed to by his family, had a number of French artists and actors in attendance, including the singer Patrick Bruel and actors Jean Dujardin, Guillaume Canet and Gilles Lellouche.

French actor Jean Dujardin. AFP - IAN LANGSDON

Macron was in attendance with his wife, Brigitte, and Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The ceremony was open to 1,000 members of the public who have a health pass, but those unable to get in watched the ceremony on two jumbotron screens outside the venue, which included scenes from his biggest movies as well.

Victor Belmondo delivers a speech alongside Stella Belmondo, daughter of the late Jean-Paul Belmondo, and Belmondo's grandchildren. REUTERS - ERIC GAILLARD

