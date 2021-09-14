Monoprix takes smoothie bottles with curses and anti-police slogans off the shelves

Monoprix supermarkets, a French supermarket chain under the Casino group, announced on Monday it will withdraw True Fruits brand smoothies from its shelves.

Bottles of the popular True Fruits smoothies were found with prints of obscene drawings, slang and anti-police slogans were removed.

"Packaging of the True Fruits brand carrying intolerable texts which are not conform our standards," Monoprix tweeted on Tuesday.

Un packaging de produit de la marque True Fruits porte des inscriptions intolérables et non conformes à nos valeurs. Nous avons immédiatement alerté le fournisseur et procédons actuellement au retrait dans les magasins concernés. — Monoprix (@Monoprix) September 14, 2021

The bottles, containing mango juice or pulp, were titled "Rentrée 2021" (referring to the annual time that kids go back to school) and filled with little texts and drawings like "fuck the system," "I hate school" and "ACAB," short for "all cops are bastards," an acronym that originated in the 1920 in the UK and was used by people opposing the police; it became again popular as a slogan against racially biased police violence after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Chicago in 2020.

«Anna je te ****», « Alice file moi ton 06 », «Céleste à poil»: harcèlement de rue, propos sexiste entre un slogan anti-police, (à moins que ça ne signifie «all clitoris are beautiful»🙃 Vous avez fumé quoi @Monoprix ? pic.twitter.com/SZYsZG0s9G — Collectif Némésis (@NemesisNemesi18) September 14, 2021

"We have immediately warned the provider and started to remove them from the shops concerned," according to Monoprix.

The union of the French National Police, Alliance PN, tweeted that printing the slogan was "the perfect manual on the destruction of relations between the police and the people."

Quand une marque de jus de fruits fait son "beurre" sur la haine anti-flic 🤬

➡️ Le parfait mode d'emploi pour détruire les relations Police-Population @GDarmanin pic.twitter.com/afyR3pkKGr — ALLIANCE PN (@alliancepolice) September 13, 2021

But in a counter-tweet, True Fruits said that the French police were overreacting, pointing out that "ACAB" may have other meanings as well and adding that the "loved Louis de Funès," the French comedian who became known for his hilarious role as policeman in the Gendarme de Saint Tropez movies.

Wsh @AlliancePolice, vous êtes trop chauds, on pensait plutôt à #AllClitorisAreBeautiful, à la limite #AllCatsAreBeautiful… PS : on adore Louis de Funès https://t.co/eCFVOq6fhF — true fruits (@truefruits) September 13, 2021

