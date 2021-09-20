Nine works by Pablo Picasso donated to France by his daughter Maya

Wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte, center, talks with daughter of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, Maya Picasso , bottom, and daughter Diana during a visit of "Picasso 1932: Erotic Year" exhibition at the Picasso museum in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Emmanuel Macron said he likes in Picasso's paintingsÂ the "great sensuality" and at the same time,Â the "political meaning" especially in the years leading to the World War II.

Nine works by Picasso have been donated to France by his daughter Maya and will enter the national collections at the Picasso Museum in 2022, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot announced on Monday.

Advertising Read more

"It is with deep emotion that I come to celebrate the entry into the national collections" of this dation (the legal act of conferring or giving), said the minister who evoked an "exceptional event".

This "dation", which includes six paintings, two sculptures and a sketchbook that belonged to the giant of painting, thus allows Maya Ruiz-Picasso to pay her inheritance tax in kind.

Neuf œuvres de Picasso ont été cédées à la #France par sa fille Maya, dans le cadre d’une «dation», a annoncé ce lundi 20 septembre la ministre française de la Culture Roselyne Bachelot, depuis le musée Picasso à #Paris. - @OuestFrance https://t.co/SHBm1kNVfO pic.twitter.com/2OXAJQcCP2 — News Untangle (@newsuntangle) September 20, 2021

These works will be presented in their entirety to the public from April 2022.

At the press conference on Monday, at the Picasso Museum in Paris, only one work was shown to the press: a cubist painting from 1938 called "The child with a lollipop sitting under a chair".

[DATION] Fille du peintre et de Marie-Thérèse Walter, Maya Picasso et ses 3 enfants cèdent à l’État 9 œuvres comprenant 6 peintures, un carnet de dessins, une sculpture et une œuvre ethnographique !



L'un des tableaux, L'Enfant à la sucette, est dévoilé ce matin au @MuseePicasso pic.twitter.com/eVwfGAOvfx — La Gazette Drouot (@gazette_drouot) September 20, 2021

According to Olivier Widmaier Picasso, Picasso's grandson, present at the press conference alongside his sister Diana, this painting represents Maya, his mother.

The oldest painting in this collection dates from 1895; it is the portrait of Picasso's father, "Don José Ruiz".

The overall value of the collection was not specified, with ministers arguing for tax secrecy.

(With agencies)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe