Neo-Nazi suspects in custody over planned attack on Masonic lodge

A source in the French judiciary said Thursday that five people have been taken into custody regarding an investigation into a neo-Nazi group suspected of planning a violent attack on a Masonic lodge.

In this case, three members of a group called "Honor and Nation" had already been indicted for "criminal terrorist association" and imprisoned in early May.

Three of the five people, aged between 23 and 58, were arrested in the Nièvre, Charente-Maritime and Hauts-de-Seine departments..

The last two suspects had already been imprisoned as part of an investigation into the abduction of an eight-year-old girl in April.

They were taken from prison to be placed in police custody in connection with the planned attack on a Masonic lodge.

The group is also believed to have been planning to target France's health minister, Olivier Véran, as well as vaccination centres across the country.

All suspects are believed to belong to an entourage of people already under investigation by the police.

They were arrested in May following exchanges between them, exploring the possibility of manufacturing explosives.

Some of the suspects were also in contact with conspiracy theorist, Rémy Daillet.

Conspiracy theorist network

This figure within the French conspiracy movement - who had been living in Malaysia - was expelled from the country, and put under investigation for "complicity in the kidnapping of a minor in an organised gang." In this case regarding the diappearance of the little girl Mia in April 2021 and subsequently imprisoned in France.

Since 2017, six investigations linked to ultra-right-wing attack projects have been ongoing within the anti-terrorist prosecution service.

One of them, targeting a small group called OAS, has already led to the referral of six people to the criminal courts. Their trial began next Tuesday in Paris.

