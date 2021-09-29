Paris hits back after UK denies permits to three-quarters of French fishing boats

The fishing zone in question is located between six and 12 nautical miles off the British coast.

Tensions have reignited between France and Britain over the thorny subject of fishing rights, with Britain saying it would grant 12 out of 47 licences for small EU boats to fish in its territorial waters.

The announcement came two days before dozens of French fishermen's licences were due to expire.

"French fishing must not be taken hostage by the British for political purposes,” French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin told Le Monde newspaper.

"This is a new refusal by the British to implement the terms of the Brexit agreement despite all the work undertaken together.”

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune told RTL radio: “We understand and share the exasperation of our fishermen.

“We cannot cooperate in confidence with the UK until the agreement is respected.

“We will not hesitate to take collective retaliatory action.”

It a statement Tuesday, the British government said that EU vessels needed to provide evidence of a track record of fishing activity in those waters.

Downing Street added that it would consider further evidence to support remaining licence requests.

Bargaining chip

Because European fishing activity in British waters (worth €635 million a year) is eight times larger than the British equivalent in European waters (worth €110 million a year), fishing was a major bargaining chip for the UK during Brexit trade talks.

French fishermen are calling for immediate retaliatory measures, including banning English boats from landing, and reducing economic cooperation with the Channel Islands.

Girardin has previously threatened to cut off electricity supplies to the British island of Jersey, 95 percent of which is delivered from France by three underwater cables.

As a gesture of appeasement, Jersey – located off the coast of Normandy – on Friday announced it would grant authorisation to EU vessels, and renew provisional licences until 31 January, 2022.

