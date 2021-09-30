Anger as Carillon escapee verbally attacks Salah Abdeslam at Paris terror trial

Flowers and a forensic marker in the shattered window of Le Petit Cambodge restaurant.

If the testimony of those hurt or bereaved in the November 2015 attacks has been generally characterised by tragic dignity, Wednesday's hearing was marked by an outburst of anger.

After a day devoted to those who suffered at the Stade de France, the court turned its attention to the survivors and the families of the victims at the Carillon bar and the Petit Cambodge restaurant in central Paris. Thirteen people lost their lives in a hail of automatic gunfire; dozens were injured.

There are those who, six years on, are still trying to rebuild the lives they would rather live. For whom every day is a fight. For whom the simple claim that they can stand upright and move forward is a hard-won achievement.

And there are those who are terribly, noisily angry.

One witness spoke of the violence of the seven bullets which hit his friend, killing him. "It took them four days to put his body back together!"

And he said he was before the court to settle an account with the "insignificant little nonentities" who perpetrated the attacks.

'A little blackguard pretending to be a soldier'

He described the sole survivor of the killing squads, Salah Abdeslam, present in court as "nothing but a little thug trying to live up to his reputation as a fighter.

"I saw his brother shooting defenceless girls of twenty . . ."

Which was too much for Olivia Ronen, the lawyer defending Abdeslam.

Recognising the emotion provoked by suffering, she accused the witness of provocation, as his anger turned towards her with the observation that "if she wasn't careful, she might turn out like her client".

Not without difficulty, the court president, Jean-Louis Périès, brought the proceedings back to order, reminding the defence that their client has, himself, already provoked the assembly on several occasions with observations which have been deeply hurtful to the families of the bereaved and the survivors.

Abdeslam has, notably, acknowledged that "those you call terrorists were my brothers."

Sad dignity was, more or less, re-established.

The trial continues.

