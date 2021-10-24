France’s parliament approves free contraception to be extended to women up to the age of 25

Not all pills will be covered.

The French National Assembly approved unanimously the bill on the extension of free contraception for all women up to the age of 25, this as of the beginning of 2022. Contraception is already free for girls between the ages of 15 and 18 since 2013.

French health minister, Olivier Véran, announced it in September: "I have noticed that according to scientific data, there has been a drop in the number of women using contraception, notably due to financial reasons," he explained at the time.

Potentially three million French women will be concerned, as of the 1 January 2022. It will cost the government 21 million euros per year.

Health insurance will cover 100% of the costs of contraception: one consultation per year with a doctor or midwife, the related biological tests and the contraception itself (certain pills, contraceptive implants, IUDs, diaphragms and emergency hormonal contraception).

The ex-LREM MP Albane Gaillot sought, in vain, to extend this coverage to all possible contraceptives, including female condom or spermicides.

Developing male contraception

MEPs also called for a government report to Parliament on how to develop male contraception.

Also, the financial coverage of preventive sexual health consultations for young girls under the age of 18 has been extended to boys up to the age of 25.

