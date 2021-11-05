France enables extension of Covid health emergency, health pass to July 2022

The French government is extending the health emergency and use of the health pass until July next year.

A new ‘health vigilance’ bill adopted by the French parliament on Friday will enable authorities to implement health pass requirements until next July and extend the ‘health emergency’ until the end of next July too.

In force until 15th of November, the health pass - which consists of negative Covid test, certificate of full vaccination or certificate of recovery - may be required until 31st of July, 2022, although the government may decide to lift restrictions earlier in case of a favorable evolution of the epidemic.

The executive, however, has dismissed the possibility of lifting the restrictions now, pointing out that that the epidemic appears to be spreading again despite the fact that the population is now 75% vaccinated.

Compulsory since July in "leisure and cultural places” and where there are gatherings of more than 50 people, the pass was extended in August to cafes, restaurants, fairs and trade shows, as well as to planes, trains, long-distance buses and medical establishments, except in emergencies.

Since October 12-17-year-olds have also have to carry a health pass.

The deputies have written into the bill a number of cases where the pass should be used.

The government will have to present a report to Parliament by 15th of February on the measures taken, their impact on health indicators, and the outlook. This report may be debated in committee or in public session, which the government has undertaken to do, without satisfying the oppositions.

There are a number of other measures too.

1. Fraud clampdown

The bill also toughens the fight against fraud. From now on, the transmission of a health pass to a person other than its holder for fraudulent use will be punishable by a fine of €750. The fact of making or obtaining a false pass could be punished by five years imprisonment and a fine of €75,000.

2. Exit of the state of health emergency

In force since last June for metropolitan France, the state of health emergency is extended until July 31, 2022. This regime, a sort of toolbox available to the government, allows it to order restrictions (movement of people, demonstrations, access to establishments open to the public, etc.) including the health pass.

In case of a worsening of the epidemic, and if there was a need for heavier measures such as a re-confinement or a curfew, the regime of the state of health emergency can be reactivated. However, if it was extended for more than four weeks, Parliament would have to authorize it.

3. Vaccination status of student

Until the end of the school year, school principals and heads of secondary schools will have access to information on the virological status of students, their contacts with infected persons and their vaccination status. This will be done in order to fight against the spread of the epidemic, in particular to prevent class closures or to organize vaccination campaigns.

