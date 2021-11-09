French over-65s will need booster Covid jab from December for health pass

Tuesday that over 65s in France would need to show proof of a Covid-19 booster jab to get a health pass required to visit restaurants, attend cultural events and take intercity rail travel.

"From December 15, you (over 65s) will need to provide proof of a booster jab to extend the validity of your health pass," Macron said in an address to the nation warning that Covid-19 infection rates were climbing again in France.

New health pass rules

Since August the pass has become a routine part of life for many people in France, with a complete course of vaccinations generating a QR code that is shown on entry to gain access to venues.

The new rule for over 65s will further tighten what is one of the strictest such regimes in Europe. There were protests in France when the measures were first introduced over the summer but they have since diminished.

"We have not finished with the pandemic," Macron said, saying that while France was currently in a better position than either Germany or the UK, infection rates had gone up 40 percent over the last week.

Macron noted that "all the studies show" that six months after getting the vaccine, "immunity decreases and therefore the risk of developing a serious form (of Covid) increases".

"The solution to this decrease in immunity is an additional vaccine shot," he said.

'Appeal to responsibility'

He also urged the six million people eligible for the vaccine in France who have not yet even received a first dose to come forwards and get the jab.

"This is an appeal to responsibility -- get vaccinated," he said.

Macron said more than 80 percent of the people in intensive care in France with Covid were aged over 50 and announced the government would launch a campaign in December for 50-64 year olds to have booster shots.

He said that the booster campaign for the over 65s now had to be "accelerated".

The president appears eager to make a successful fight against coronavirus to be one of his key boasts in April presidential elections, where he is expected to stand for a second term even though he has yet to declare his candidacy.

Many analysts warned he would face stiff opposition to the Covid pass plan in the summer but the strategy helped force a significant surge in vaccine take-up.

Macron said France was "one of the most protected countries in the world" due to its vaccine rollout but warned that "we will have to live with this virus until the whole global population is immunised."

