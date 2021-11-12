New Caledonia sets date for decisive referendum on independance from France

The third and final referendum on independance from France will take place on 12 December, 2021 in New Caledonia.

A third and final referendum offering the Pacific territory of New Caledonia independence from France will go ahead on 12 December, despite objections raised by Kanak secessionists who say the Covid crisis will make it impossible to hold the polls properly.

France's overseas territory, which lies about 2,000 kilometres off the east coast of Australia, was allowed three independence referendums under a 1988 deal aimed at easing tensions on the island.

Votes in 2018 and 2020 returned a majority in favour of staying part of France, but the third poll will be closely watched because of new tensions between Paris and its allies in the region.

Pro-independence forces in New Caledonia (FLNKS) said they would boycott the December vote as the Covid-19 pandemic had made it impossible to carry out a fair campaign.

"We do not feel we are bound by this referendum because the sanitary and social conditions cannot be fulfilled in serenity and peace," said Daniel Goa, a spokesman for FLNKS.

Government majority

In February this year, the FLNKS party took a majority in the government for the first time since France granted the archipelago autonomy two decades ago.

But France's high commissioner on the island Patrice Faure said the vote would go ahead despite the objections "as the health situation has considerably improved".

Pro-Paris group Les Voix du non (The 'no' Voices) applauded the decision of the French authorities and slammed the attitude of the FLNKS.

"We regret that at this moment in our shared history, the pro-independence forces have not risen to the occasion," it said.

The pro-Paris side won the 2018 referendum with 56.7 percent of the vote and in 2020 gained 53.3 percent.

The archipelago of around 270,000 inhabitants has been a French territory since 1853.

