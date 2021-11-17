Covid state of emergency lifted in French Polynesia

People sit at the tables of a restaurant in Papeete, French Polynesia.

The state of emergency and the curfew in place since mid-August in French Polynesia was lifted on Tuesday and the mask is no longer need outside, the High Commissioner Dominique Sorain announced in Papeete.

The virus has killed 636 people in Polynesia, hitting a violent peak in August and September.

However, the five Polynesian archipelagos have not reported any Covid-19 related deaths since 26th of October. Only four patients are still in intensive care in hospital.

At the height of the epidemic, all hospital facilities were saturated.

The Taaone hospital had to open hospital beds in places that were open to the public.

An airliner was even chartered to evacuate patients to France, 17,000 kilometres from Tahiti.

Alongside Sorain, the Pacific territory's president Edouard Fritch ruled out any return to lockdown.

Both defended the introduction of the health pass, which they presented as an "alternative to lockdown".

Health pass 'alternative'

The health this pass will be required to travel to the Polynesian islands for anyone over the age of 12, but also for those that wish to enter bars and discos, shows, cultural and festive events. It will not apply to restaurants.

Fritch also defended his law on compulsory vaccination, which will apply from 23rd December.

This law will force all people working in a profession where they have a high level of contact with the public to be vaccinated.

Only 56% of Polynesians are vaccinated.

(with AFP)

