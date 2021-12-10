Macron hails Franco-German unity after first talks with Chancellor Scholz

German chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) met French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris during his first trip abroad after taking over from Angela Merkel.

French President Emmanuel Macron emerged from a lunchtime meeting with the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to hail their convergence of views.

Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he welcomed the show of unity between the men.

"There is a desire to have our countries work together," added Macron. "And a firm and determined belief in Europe, which I knew already, and which we will need in the months and years ahead."

Macron said the visit was a very important moment to build solid foundations for cooperation between the countries.

The two men discussed their vision for the future of the European Union as well as tensions between Ukraine and Russia, EU-bound migrants in Belarus, and ties with China and the African continent.

Scholz, who will also stop in Brussels at the headquarters of the EU and Nato on Friday, took over from Angela Merkel on Wednesday at the end of her 16 years in power.

The 63-year-old Social Democrat heads a new coalition of ecologist Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats.

Though poles apart on the political spectrum, the Greens and the FDP have stated their commitment to strengthening Europe's strategic sovereignty.

Despite Macron's upbeat tone, old fault lines linger. Scholz was reluctant to endorse Macron's call for a revamp of rules covering the debts run up by EU countries.

Last year, the EU backed rescue fund payments to countries to help avert a recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany has traditionally favoured EU states trying to balance their books.

"We are talking about maintaining this growth which has been spurred by the recovery fund," Scholz said. "We need at the same time to work on the solidity of our finances. There is not a contradiction."

In January, France starts its six months as rotating president of the 27-member Council of the European Union.

Macron said he wants the period to develop a Europe that is powerful in the world.

