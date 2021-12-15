Europe steps up vaccination of young kids as Omicron gains ground

France is waiting for the green light from local health authorities before opening up the Pfizer vaccination to children aged 5-11, however vulnerable children may get the shot now.

A host of European countries on Wednesday began their Covid-19 vaccination campaigns for children aged 5-11 amid warnings the Omicron variant could be dominant on the continent by mid-January.

Germany, Spain, Greece and Hungary were among those opening up vaccines for younger kids, with doctors reporting strong initial demand from parents.

The European Medicines Agency approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for children over five last month as infection rates in Europe increasingly target the younger age group.

While the dosage is half of that given to an adult, reports say children developed antibody levels just as strong as those who receive the full-strength jabs.

We are facing another Christmas in pandemic mode.



But we are more prepared to fight the virus than ever.



Over 66% of Europeans have received two shots.



And 62 million people already had their boosters, which is the best currently available protection against #Omicron. pic.twitter.com/2mNcysmQpZ — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 15, 2021

In Greece, which has registered more than 30,000 vaccine appointments for kids, Education Minister Niki Kerameus had her young son vaccinated at a hospital in Athens early Wednesday, state media reported.

Denmark and some Austrian regions had already began offering jabs to younger kids in November, following in the footsteps of the United States.

France waits

France is waiting for the green light from local health authorities before opening up vaccination to kids, probably in January, however vulnerable children may be vaccinated now.

Prime Minister Jean Castex on the weekend said vaccinating children aged 5-11 was "a necessity" because they had become the “biggest virus transmitters”.

"I am a living example," he told France Bleu television. “My 11-year-old daughter gave me the virus a few weeks ago."

More than 63,400 cases have been reported in France in the 24 hours to Tuesday – a record since April. More than 2,790 patients are in intensive care.

French people aged 65 years and over must now have received a booster dose of the vaccine in order to retain their health pass allowing them to eat in restaurants and access public venues.

(With AFP)

