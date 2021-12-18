France to tighten rules for unvaccinated people 'putting country at risk'
Issued on: Modified:
France is to shorten the gap between the second and third coronavirus vaccinations to four months and transform its health pass into a "vaccine pass" as the Omicron variant is set to become dominant.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that, starting in January, the time between vaccine doses would be reduced by five to four months.
The government is to present a bill early next year to make the health pass a vaccination pass – meaning people will have to be vaccinated in order to enter restaurants or use long-distance public transport.
Under existing rules, a recent negative test can serve as a health pass even without vaccination.
"We cannot allow that the refusal of a few French people to get vaccinated affect the life of the entire country," Castex said in a televised speech Friday.
Boost for health staff
Health workers, who are obliged to have a third vaccine dose by the end of the year, will see their overtime payments doubled from Monday, Castex added.
French people aged 65 years and over must have received a booster dose of the vaccine in order to retain their health passes.
- Europe steps up vaccination of young kids as Omicron gains ground
- Afcon organisers decree only vaccinated fans with negative tests can watch games
Castex also said that major public parties and fireworks will be banned on New Year's Eve and recommended that people – even if vaccinated – take a self-test before getting together for year-end parties.
Because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Britain, travel from the UK to France will not be allowed starting Saturday unless the travellers are French, have a French partner or are a permanent resident in France.
(with Reuters)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe