Paris scraps New Year's Eve fireworks show over Omicron fears

Paris City Hall has cancelled its traditional 31 December fireworks display on the Champs-Elysées on – as well as all other festivities along the famous avenue – as Europe battles to stem the spread of the Omnicron coronavirus strain fuelling a spike in infections.

"We hope that 2022 will allow us to celebrate joyful moments together, and we also wish you and your loved ones a beautiful holiday season," the mayor's office said.

The move by Paris authorities comes after Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday asked city mayors around the country to impose restrictions on their end-of-year festivities.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that Omicron could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.

Many countries have decided to reintroduce travel restrictions and other containment measures since it was first detected in South Africa last month.

Curbs

On Friday, Germany designated France and Denmark as high risk zones, and said it would impose quarantine on unvaccinated travellers from its two neighbours, starting from Sunday.

In Ireland, bars and restaurants will have to close from 8pm from Sunday until 30 January, prime minister Micheal Martin announced.

Denmark, which this week had the highest per capita new Covid infection rate, said it would close cinemas, theatres and concert halls and restrict restaurant opening hours.

And Switzerland is also stepping up anti-Covid measures from Monday as the country battles an intense fifth wave of the virus.

Vaccinating kids

A number of countries are opening up their immunisation drives to younger children. In France, jabs will start to be administered from kids aged 5-11 from Wednesday.

In Portugal, where 88.9 percent of the population is vaccinated, more than 60,000 children in that age bracket were set to receive their first jab of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this weekend.

Nevertheless, the EU health agency ECDC has said measures like mask-wearing, distance working and the prevention of crowds were essential to reduce the burden on healthcare systems in the time available, with vaccines alone taking too long.

The United States was the first large country to take the plunge and has so far vaccinated more than five million children aged 5-11.

