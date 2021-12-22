Health pass ID checks may fall to French restaurant owners amid police rebuttals

French restaurant owners may be granted the authority to check the identity cards of customers, along with their health passes, in an effort to reduce fraud.

French plans to transform its health pass into a “vaccine pass” and have police carry out identity checks in bars and restaurants is being met with resistance, despite an uptick in Covid infections.

Faced with the circulation of more than 182,000 fake health passes – which allow people to access restaurants, cultural venues and long-distance transport – Prime Minister Jean Castex asked local police prefects to help weed out those people breaking the rules.

But police unions were quick to denounce the measure, arguing that officers were already overwhelmed with work over the holiday season.

"If we use police to reinforce health pass checks, then it will come at the expense of their other duties,” Stanislas Gaudon, of the Alliance union, warned.

Reducing fraud

Bosses from several other unions said restaurant owners themselves should be granted the authority to check the identity cards of customers, in an effort to reduce fraud.

"Health measures are essential to this exit from the crisis," deputy secretary general of the Unité SGP Police FO union, Jérôme Moisant, told France Info.

"I would not be shocked of those in charge of bars and restaurants were asked, at least temporarily, to carry out ID checks in tandem with health pass checks.”

With the Omicron variant set to become dominant before the New Year, Health Minister Olivier Véran confirmed his intention to ensure updated legislation on the health pass law provides for the possibility of “professionals” to conduct ID checks.

They would include those in charge of restaurants, bars, theatres, cinemas, museums and other venues.

Meanwhile the restaurateurs union, Umih, suggested that photographs be included on a person’s health pass, which also contains their name and date of birth.

That idea has not received unanimous support from police unions or restaurant owners, however, with the government itself ruling out such a move last summer.

