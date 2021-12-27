Mild temperatures expected across France for New Year festivities

Winds of up to 100km/h are expected to hit France's Atlantic coast as far north as Brittany, while other French regions enjoy mild temperatures for the time of the year.

It’s not quite time to whip out the sunglasses and T-shirts, but a mild spell is heading to France for the end of year celebrations.

Advertising Read more

Meteorologists say temperatures will be above seasonal norms, with calm and mild weather forecast due to high pressure air that brings clear skies and sunshine.

“From the middle of the week onwards, the pressure will rise again from the south and that will lead to mild temperatures over the country at the end of the year,” said a Méteo France spokesperson.

The highs should arrive on 29 and 30 December when Perpignan in south-western France is expected to enjoy balmy climes of 19° celsius.

Winds

Before then winds of up to 100 km/h are expected to batter France’s Atlantic coast as far north as Brittany.

On Tuesday, snow should replenish the ski runs in the French Alps before a bout of rain affects most regions in the south along the Mediterranean.

As the new year approaches, warm air sweeping from west to south west will get trapped by the high pressure system.

The average temperatures taken from 30 weather stations across France - the national thermal indicator - suggest a maximum high of around 15 to 16° celesius.

“The year will come to an end with sunshine and stable weather settling over most of the country,” added the Méteo France spokesperson

“The sunshine will remain in the southern half of France and will even progress towards the north-east after the low clouds have cleared away.

"However, these clouds could be much more persistent over the rest of the northern half."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe