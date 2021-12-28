"Lumieres en Seine" recaptures the French art of sculpting lights
Paris, the City of Light, reclaims its title with a magical journey of dazzling lights illuminating the frosted gardens of the Parc de Saint Cloud.
The Domaine de Saint Cloud, located on the western outskirts of Paris, celebrates Christmas and the end of the year with an immersive show, "Lumieres en Seine", up till 9 January.
The historical Saint Cloud park is easily accessible by public transport from Paris.
RFI's Edmond Sadaka enjoyed a stroll with his camera:
The light path will be run in accordance with Covid-19 guidance.
In addition to regular cleaning of touch points and hand sanitisation stations throughout the outdoor site, Lumières en Seine will operate a timed entry system, ensuring a spacious and safe environment for all visitors.
Visitors may enjoy rest spots with a selection of food stalls, mulled wine and hot chocolate, as well as specially designed firepits for outdoor marshmallow toasting.
Tickets range between 20 to 18 euros and are free for children under 5.
Opening hours run between 5 and 11 PM.
An endless maze of paths, passageways, trees and water features within the Parc de Saint-Cloud will be awash with hundreds of thousands of lights, lasers and projections.
"Lumieres en Seine" claims to be a sensory experience to be enjoyed by families, friends and lovers.
Paris became known as the City of Lights as far back as the 17th century when the Sun King - Louis XIV - ordered that lanterns be placed on the main streets and residents light up their windows with candles or oil lamps.
This was in addition to a larger police force to dissuade potential miscreants from hiding in dark alleys.
Visitors described their experience as stunning, saying that the music chosen to accompany the experience was the right fit.
The château and grounds were created in the 16th century and embellished by Monsieur, the brother of Louis XIV, and his architects Le Pautre and Hardouin-Mansart.
Queen Marie-Antoinette carried out further modifications. In the 19th century it was the royal summer residence, but the château burnt down in 1870.
The remaining parts of the building were razed in 1891 as it was too intimately linked with the monarchy and the Empire.
