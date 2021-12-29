France facing Covid 'tidal wave' with 200k new cases reported in 24 hours

A laboratory medical staff worker speaks with a visitor at a COVID-19 test centre set up outside a pharmacy in Paris.

France has recorded 208,000 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours - setting a national and European record - with Health Minister Olivier Véran telling MPs the country is facing a tsunami of infections.

Advertising Read more

Ahead of Wednesday's announcement, France had already been breaking Covid-19 records since the weekend, with 180,000 new cases reported on Tuesday - already the highest for a country in Europe.

According to Olivier Véran, two people in France are testing positive for Covid-19 every second adding that the situation in hospitals was worrying because of the Delta variant, with Omicron yet to have an impact.

The common flu will further complicate the situation for hospitals.

ALERTE INFO - 208.000 Français infectés en 24h: devant les députés, Véran s'alarme de la diffusion du virushttps://t.co/rZISViEJ0F pic.twitter.com/fBN8JxrbqR — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 29, 2021

Circulation "too intense"

Véran told a parliamentary hearing that 208,000 positive cases had been recorded, up from 179,807 cases reported the previous day.

"I wouldn't call Omicron a wave anymore, I would call it a groundswell," Véran said. "Given the numbers we have been seeing these past few days, we're talking about a tidal wave."

According to the minister, some 10 percent of the French population had been in contact with somebody who is infected with the virus and even vaccinations were unlikely to offer enough protection.

"The virus circulation is too intense," he said.

The minister had warned on Monday that France could reach more than 250,000 daily Covid cases by the beginning of January.

This comes as global Covid-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven days as the new Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, keeping many workers at home and overwhelming testing centres.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe